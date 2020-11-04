Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Bray Capital Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,435 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 2.2% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,293 shares of company stock worth $9,509,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $265.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $755.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.68 and its 200 day moving average is $243.71. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

