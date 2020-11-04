Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Cut by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,269 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,429 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $55,202.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,293 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,140 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 140166 raised their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

FB opened at $265.30 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $264.68 and a 200-day moving average of $243.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

