Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Bp Plc

Bp Plc boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,971 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,971 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.8% of Bp Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $73,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after acquiring an additional 412,559 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Facebook by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Facebook by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,429 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Facebook by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. 140166 increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,293 shares of company stock worth $9,509,140. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $265.30 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.68 and its 200 day moving average is $243.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.