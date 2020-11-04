Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,668 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 3.3% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,293 shares of company stock worth $9,509,140 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock opened at $265.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.71. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $755.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

