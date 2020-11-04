Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,382 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 3.3% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after buying an additional 177,179 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $265.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $755.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.71. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Truist increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC increased their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Argus increased their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,293 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,140. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

