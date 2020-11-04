Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.97.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 14.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,459 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,988,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 327,945 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

