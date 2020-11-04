FibroGen (FGEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 287.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.97%. The company’s revenue was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FibroGen to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.62. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $763,853.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,201,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $147,477.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,085.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,175. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

