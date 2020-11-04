Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $128.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,606.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.68. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.56.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $2,163,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,365 shares of company stock worth $7,686,182. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.