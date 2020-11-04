Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on December 18th

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Fidus Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $271.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.73.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FDUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Fidus Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

