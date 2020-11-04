Financial Analysis: SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) versus NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) and NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SMC and NSK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC $4.84 billion 7.71 $1.02 billion $0.76 36.42 NSK $7.63 billion 0.57 $160.19 million N/A N/A

SMC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NSK.

Risk and Volatility

SMC has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSK has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SMC pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. NSK pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. SMC pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SMC and NSK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC 0 1 1 0 2.50 NSK 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares SMC and NSK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC 21.01% 8.91% 7.98% NSK -0.16% -0.22% -0.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of SMC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NSK shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SMC beats NSK on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment. It also provides process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubings, process pumps, temperature control equipment, process gas equipment, high vacuum equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, pneumatic instrumentation equipment, and hydraulic equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About NSK

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments. The company also provides automotive products, which comprise chassis products, such as electric power steerings, steering column and intermediate shafts, and hub unit bearings; power train products comprising engine parts and electrical accessories; and drive train products consisting of automatic and manual transmission, products for motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles, half toroidal CVT POWERTOROS units, and differential gear and propeller shafts. In addition, it offers precision machine components, including ball screws, linear guides, monocarriers, XY tables, and spindles; and accessories, including ball screw support bearings, air bearings, and clean grease, as well as support units for heavy and light loads, machine tools, and small equipment. Further, the company provides megatorque motors; maintenance and repair services; personnel support and consulting services; consulting, design, development, sales, and maintenance services for computer systems and networks; insurance agency services; and warehousing and distribution of bearings and automotive components, as well as manages and rents real estate properties. It serves agriculture, automotive, industrial motor, gearbox, injection molding machine, food processing machinery, machine tool, medical device, mining and construction, motorcycle, office equipment, papermaking machinery, pump and compressor, railway, semiconductor, steel, and wind turbine industries. NSK Ltd. was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

