Financial Contrast: Zynex (ZYXI) & Its Competitors

Zynex (NASDAQ: ZYXI) is one of 66 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Zynex to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Zynex alerts:

29.6% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Zynex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 18.08% 50.67% 35.56% Zynex Competitors -278.45% -80.32% -17.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Zynex and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 0 0 0 N/A Zynex Competitors 343 1014 1711 88 2.49

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 12.24%. Given Zynex’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zynex has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Zynex has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex’s peers have a beta of 22.79, indicating that their average share price is 2,179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zynex and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $45.47 million $9.49 million 46.68 Zynex Competitors $928.65 million $109.94 million 22.59

Zynex’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Zynex. Zynex is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device. The company also supplies electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body and batteries for use in electrotherapy products; and distributes Comfortrac for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it offers blood volume monitor, a non-invasive medical device for monitoring central blood volume for use in operating and recovery rooms to detect blood loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Zynex, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.