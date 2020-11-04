First Bancorp Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Stock analysts at G.Research issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for First Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. G.Research analyst S. Comery expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.75 per share for the year. G.Research also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $25.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. First Bancorp had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 8.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 473.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 37,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Bancorp news, Director James C. Crawford III bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $51,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,487.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

