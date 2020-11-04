First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 1,004.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,294,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177,126 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $12,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Horizon National by 240.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in First Horizon National during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 226.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 20.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Shares of FHN opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. First Horizon National Co. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.50.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.