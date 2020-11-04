First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.77%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $36.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $43.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 85.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 114.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,849,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after acquiring an additional 985,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 8.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27,043 shares during the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $364,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,252.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

