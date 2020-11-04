First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 78.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Shares of FTXN opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

