Five Star Senior Living (FVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $286.58 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Five Star Senior Living to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FVE opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $148.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Five Star Senior Living has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Five Star Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

