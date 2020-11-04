Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) EVP James Ciroli Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Ciroli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,820.00.

FBC opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.73. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,048,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 822.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 713,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 636,511 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,955,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 130,326 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,902,000.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

