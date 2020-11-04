Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded Flex LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Flex LNG alerts:

Flex LNG stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. Flex LNG has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84.

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Flex LNG by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 74,909 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Flex LNG by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Flex LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,735,000.

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Flex LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.