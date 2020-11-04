FMC (NYSE:FMC) Given New $121.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $119.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FMC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group began coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

FMC stock opened at $104.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. FMC has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $113.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.79 and a 200-day moving average of $102.12.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in FMC by 19.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 330,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,973,000 after acquiring an additional 54,256 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in FMC during the second quarter worth about $207,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in FMC by 143.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 31,932 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in FMC by 3.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 7.5% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

