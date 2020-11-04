Foley Trasimene Acquisition (NYSE:WPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.74

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 717631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.24.

In other Foley Trasimene Acquisition news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,125,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 774,765 shares of company stock worth $7,947,034 over the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Foley Trasimene Acquisition (NYSE:WPF)

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

