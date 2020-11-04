Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,092 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 126,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 35,596 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Ford Motor by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 997,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 104,963 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,759,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after buying an additional 163,565 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Ford Motor by 111.4% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. Nomura restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

