FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of FormFactor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Shares of FORM opened at $31.25 on Monday. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.84%.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $611,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,815,910.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,864,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. FMR LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FormFactor by 90.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 886,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after acquiring an additional 420,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in FormFactor by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

