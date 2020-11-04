Formula One Group (FWONB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS FWONB opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.67. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

