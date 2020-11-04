Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 8.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,706,000 after purchasing an additional 61,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 29.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Shares of FOXF opened at $90.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.59. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.07 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOXF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 40,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $4,228,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 31,660 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $3,441,758.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,388 shares of company stock worth $11,812,677. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.