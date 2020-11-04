Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.35% of Fox Factory worth $12,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the second quarter worth $108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at about $228,000.

FOXF stock opened at $90.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.59. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.07 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CJS Securities raised shares of Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Monday, October 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $118,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $4,228,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,677. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

