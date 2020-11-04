Freshpet, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Freshpet in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Freshpet alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FRPT. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.64.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $125.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,254.43 and a beta of 0.71. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $126.79.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 36.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,719,000 after purchasing an additional 775,811 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 45.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after acquiring an additional 616,068 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 24.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 710,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,458,000 after purchasing an additional 140,631 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 5,030.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,647,000 after purchasing an additional 546,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the second quarter worth approximately $45,260,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $610,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $2,115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,815,746.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,510. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.