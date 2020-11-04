Freshpet, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Freshpet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for Freshpet’s FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.64.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $125.43 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,254.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.99.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $2,115,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,633 shares in the company, valued at $13,815,746.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Coben sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,674.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,738 shares of company stock worth $5,384,510 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 39,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth $1,412,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 358.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 56,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

