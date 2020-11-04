Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Freshpet from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freshpet has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.64.

Freshpet stock opened at $125.43 on Friday. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,254.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.99.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 1.54%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 6,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $610,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $366,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Coben sold 2,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,674.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,510 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Freshpet by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 39.0% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 39,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the second quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 358.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 56,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

