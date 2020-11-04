FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Short Interest Down 14.0% in October

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NYSE FCN opened at $99.69 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.86.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 15.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in FTI Consulting by 671.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 34,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,217,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

