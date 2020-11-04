FunFair Hits Market Capitalization of $20.67 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. FunFair has a total market cap of $20.67 million and approximately $366,926.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, C2CX, HitBTC and Vebitcoin. In the last week, FunFair has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00074188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00191335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00028845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.16 or 0.01086645 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000174 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000539 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair launched on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, IDEX, OKEx, C2CX, ZB.COM, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Binance and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

