FY2020 Earnings Estimate for IDEX Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEX in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $5.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.77. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.82.

NYSE:IEX opened at $180.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $194.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IDEX by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 98.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 49,420 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IDEX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 164,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $20,789,159.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,107,490.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $350,222.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 740 shares in the company, valued at $133,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,409 shares of company stock worth $25,265,098. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

