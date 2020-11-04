FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Julius Bär Gruppe AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Julius Bär Gruppe in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Mills now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Julius Bär Gruppe’s FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

JBAXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

