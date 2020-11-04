FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) Issued By Truist Securiti

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

NYSE KDP opened at $27.80 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,305,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

