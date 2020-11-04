FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Issued By B. Riley

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Medifast in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $9.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.55. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.46 EPS.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.42. Medifast had a return on equity of 68.55% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $271.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MED. ValuEngine cut Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.50.

MED stock opened at $158.67 on Wednesday. Medifast has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $184.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Medifast by 38.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 3.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 12.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,148 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 28.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,064,000 after acquiring an additional 19,304 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the second quarter worth about $514,000.

In other Medifast news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $826,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,002 shares in the company, valued at $44,815,600.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

