FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens downgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $70.25 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $76.21. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 79.83, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average is $57.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathy Widmer sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $270,604.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,550 shares of company stock valued at $13,698,985. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

