FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Waste Connections in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.47. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $100.68 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $106.09. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 129.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.40 and its 200 day moving average is $96.84.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 733,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,841,000 after acquiring an additional 225,405 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Waste Connections by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,044,000 after acquiring an additional 183,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Waste Connections by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

