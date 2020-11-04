FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Issued By Oppenheimer

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Cummins in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will earn $11.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.63. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.54 EPS.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.10.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $232.03 on Monday. Cummins has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $233.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.45 and its 200-day moving average is $188.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 74.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Cummins by 123.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 49.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.