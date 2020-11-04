FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Issued By DA Davidson

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Fastly in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.51). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fastly’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FSLY. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Fastly stock opened at $68.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.30 and a 200-day moving average of $70.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.33 and a beta of 0.94. Fastly has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fastly by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Fastly by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 69,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 46,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $3,571,467.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,539,176.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total transaction of $311,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,040 shares in the company, valued at $16,656,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,200,402 shares of company stock valued at $188,493,482. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

