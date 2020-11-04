FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Harley-Davidson, Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Northcoast Research lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HOG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NYSE HOG opened at $33.33 on Monday. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 68.02, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 68,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.