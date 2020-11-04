FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Issued By Capital One Financial

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hess in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn ($1.98) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.85). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Hess alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hess from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

NYSE:HES opened at $36.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.17. Hess has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative net margin of 58.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $253,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth $47,000. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in Hess by 37.5% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Hess by 35.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hess by 12.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.