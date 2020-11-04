FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Leidos Holdings, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Leidos in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $5.69 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $87.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day moving average is $93.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. Leidos has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 496.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 74.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

