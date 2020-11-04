FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MAA. Truist upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.10.

MAA stock opened at $123.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.65. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 339,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,976,000 after purchasing an additional 91,306 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,748.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

