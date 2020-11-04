FY2020 Earnings Forecast for W. R. Grace & Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.50.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. stock opened at $44.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.52. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $73.36.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 58.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 1.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other W. R. Grace & Co. news, Director Mark E. Tomkins bought 2,000 shares of W. R. Grace & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.73 per share, with a total value of $83,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,632.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

