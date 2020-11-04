FY2020 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.82. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

NYSE:AOS opened at $53.30 on Monday. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,433,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,362 shares in the company, valued at $5,461,916.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 32,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $1,684,584.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,099,036.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,123 shares of company stock worth $4,068,647 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $143,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $1,296,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $5,456,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

