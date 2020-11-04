FY2020 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $76.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.70. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $94.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $92.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.49 and a beta of 2.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 27,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $639,201.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,635 shares of company stock valued at $30,798,346 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

