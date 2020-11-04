FY2020 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Reduced by Analyst

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for CNX Resources in a report issued on Friday, October 30th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

CNX opened at $9.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 87.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 234.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 159,635 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 44,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,041,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.