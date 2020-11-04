FY2020 EPS Estimates for CONMED Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of CONMED in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CONMED’s FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%.

CNMD has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

CNMD opened at $81.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.36, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $116.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 44.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 14.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the third quarter worth about $28,000.

In other CONMED news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $360,696.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $271,145.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,944.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.