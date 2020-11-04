FY2020 EPS Estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Lifted by Analyst

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Diebold Nixdorf presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $532.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.26. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 15.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 672,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 89,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 64,635 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 62.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

