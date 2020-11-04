FY2020 EPS Estimates for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Raised by Analyst

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Golden Star Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Desjardins analyst A. Breichmanas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03.

GSS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Golden Star Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.25) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Golden Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

GSS stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the second quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 99,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 43,008 shares in the last quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

