FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hawaiian in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($11.08) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($10.07). Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 5.83%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $14.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $31.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $81,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Hawaiian by 178.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 126.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

